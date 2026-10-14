American Inequality

American Inequality

American Inequality
American Inequality
A New Idea for Urban Housing, with Anand Giridharadas
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A New Idea for Urban Housing, with Anand Giridharadas

What we see when we look in the mirror
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Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Jeremy Ney and Anand Giridharadas
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In Man in the Mirror, Anand Giridharadas lays bear the American Rorschach test where everyone saw exactly what they wanted to see in a crisis of homelessness, mental health, and death in NYC - urban decay in need of law and order, a victim who was failed by the social safety net, systemic injustice that needed correcting, and the power of one strong person who could sav…

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