In Man in the Mirror, Anand Giridharadas lays bear the American Rorschach test where everyone saw exactly what they wanted to see in a crisis of homelessness, mental health, and death in NYC - urban decay in need of law and order, a victim who was failed by the social safety net, systemic injustice that needed correcting, and the power of one strong person who could sav…
A New Idea for Urban Housing, with Anand Giridharadas
What we see when we look in the mirror
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American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
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