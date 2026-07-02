American Inequality

American Inequality

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Becoming a Published Author with Jeremy Ney

Explaining how to find an agent, land a book deal, and get your idea out into the world
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Jeremy Ney
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid

I recently sat down with Kristina God, MBA to talk about landing a book deal, finding a topic to write about, and how to then get your ideas out into the world. I’m in the process of trying to help others showcase their great published work and share any insights about the publishing world, so stay tuned for more to come. This Substack Live event builds off an article t…

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