I recently sat down with Kristina God, MBA to talk about landing a book deal, finding a topic to write about, and how to then get your ideas out into the world. I’m in the process of trying to help others showcase their great published work and share any insights about the publishing world, so stay tuned for more to come. This Substack Live event builds off an article t…
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Becoming a Published Author with Jeremy Ney
Explaining how to find an agent, land a book deal, and get your idea out into the world
Jul 02, 2026
∙ Paid
American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
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