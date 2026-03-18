American Inequality

American Inequality

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Laura's avatar
Laura
Mar 18

Great post.

But as a Gen Xer, I'm always confounded that we're ignored in nearly all discussions of generational inequality, or only get the tiniest mention, as in this article. I'd love to know why.

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The PolicyViz Newsletter
Mar 18

Switching to Flourish???

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
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