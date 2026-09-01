Welcome to your weekly briefing of the charts, maps, and insights that help you quickly make sense of the foundational patterns shaping our world today. This is our 2nd installment and so we are definitely looking for feedback and ideas about how to improve this. Send us an email back about what you'd like to see more of or things that caught your eye!
Charts That Explain the World No. 2
How climate impacts home prices; the rising costs of healthcare; and political affiliations in the workforce
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