Welcome to your weekly briefing of the charts, maps, and insights shaping the biggest conversations in the world today. Every Tuesday for the last few months we’ve been sending out new graphics and quick overviews, exclusive to our paid subscribers, about the core ideas ricocheting around in major economic, policy, and social circles. If you want to read these, join the club here.

Also check out Jeremy’s most recent interview with Anand Giridharadas discussing A New Idea for Urban Housing.

Sports betting legalization associated with greater demand for mental health services

Since 2018, the number of states with legal sports betting has risen from 1 to 31. This offers a powerful natural experiment. A new study from Johns Hopkins shows that when states legalize online sports betting, it was associated with increased mental health-related outpatient visits and prescription fills, all else held equal. This indicates a growing concern as access to sports betting pushes to the remaining 19 states where we may expect more individuals to experience mental health related issues. The study warns about a strain on an already taxed mental health system and points to concerns about related issues like divorces, personal bankruptcies, substance misuse, and overwhelming behavioral concerns.

Female pay goes up when managers have a daughter

A new study found when male managers have their first daughter, the gender pay gap shrinks. Globally women make 12% less than men, but that gap shrinks to 4.2% and the employment rate for women rises to 4.5% when that manager has a daughter. The researchers found there was no change when a son was born, or additional daughters. The increase in pay primarily came from hires and internal promotions, rather than increases in current employee salaries. When people imagine their own families in that worse-off position, they tend to make different decisions. Empathy is a powerful force.