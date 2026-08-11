American Inequality

American Inequality

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Decoding Public Opinion Polling and the Economy, with G. Elliott Morris

Policymakers are more responsive to public opinion polls than we think, and why prices tell us everything we need to know about sentiment
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Jeremy Ney and G. Elliott Morris
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In today’s conversation, I sat down with G. Elliott Morris , a brilliant public opinion poller and the author of the Strength in Numbers Substack. We dove into the growing disconnect between aggregate economic statistics and what families are experiencing at the grocery store, when they pay for childcare, and when their rents are due. Elliot walked us through why the co…

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