Jasmine Sun is leading the conversation on AI populism and has a clear line of sight into the inequalities facing workers, communities, and our political landscape. In this hard-hitting conversation, Jasmine and I dove into the threats of an emerging AI underclass, whether this time is really different or we’ve heard this story before, and whether the DC-SF axis i…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of American Inequality
Finding Prosperity in the Wake of Disruption
Redefining economic mobility and what happens when "transitional friction" lasts a lifetime
May 13, 2026
∙ Paid
American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes