American Inequality

American Inequality

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Wigan's avatar
Wigan
Aug 6, 2025Edited

So much to say on this, as I've been making my own webpage on the relationship between violent crime and incarceration to study the issue myself:

https://theusaindata.pythonanywhere.com/murder_prison

* The historical data from Vera is only jail data, which is smaller than the share in prisons. You have to make a lot of assumptions to treat it as "the incarceration rate".

* About the history part 1: incarceration rates were stable from around 1960 - 1980 while murder rates doubled (worse if you control for improvements in medical care) and there was an explosion in serial killings. Like school shootings today, the latter were small in absolute numbers but terrifying and impacted public opinion.

This was an era when the USA led the world in rehabilitation efforts and theory. Progressives of the time believed that almost anyone could be rehabilitated, and important figures like LBJ and MLK believed reducing poverty would solve crime. A shocking number of sex offenders were released "cured" and then went on to rape and murder enough children and women to earn their own wikipedia pages.

The era culminated in the infamous "nothing works" evidence review published around 1975 or so. And despite plummeting poverty due to the introductions of Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, etc... the murder rate actually *increased* substantially.

* About the history part 2: In response, incarceration rates began to rise in the 80s and peaked in the early 2000s. During this period, homicide rates fell. That doesn't prove causality, but it's certainly suggestive of it being a contributing factor. And btw, the graphic on today's post cuts off right when the big decrease in jailed inmates correlates with a sharp increase in homicides.

* A basic understanding of recidivism data makes the "incarceration doesn't reduce crime" argument simply untenable: https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/18upr9yfup0514.pdf

45% of prisoners are rearrested after 1 year, 75% after 3. The median prisoner has been arrested a dozen times and convicted of 6 crimes. There are more prisoners with 20+ prior arrests than first time arrestees. Basic common sense would tell you locking them up prevents a LOT of crime.

* Violent crime rates are almost useless when making international comparisons, because definitions and reporting rates vary so much. They are practically useless even for state comparisons, as richer states have less violent crime but also report more of what they do have. That's why I used homicides (which is still far from perfect) for all comparisons on my webpage.

* The "People of Color" label obscures more than it illuminates, as census categories like Asian and Black have virtually nothing in common when it comes to crime statistics. Breaking down into more relevant groupings, Blacks are incarcerated (prison + jails) at around 4 times the rate of Whites. (and Whites 4 times the rate of Asians fwiw). But Blacks are committing over 10 times the rate of homicides.

If you control incarceration rate by the homicide, as today's post's scatterplot attempts to, the Black census category appears to be the most under-incarcerated, with 46 incarcerated person per annual homicide. For Whites, it's 95 locked up per homicide, and Hispanics 89 per. This can even be seen looking at geographical incarceration rates, as the very White Mountain West locks up people at a higher rate than states like Maryland or Illinois, and nearly as much as the much more violent Deep South does.

Anyways - this is already a tl;dr; post, so I'll quit. But I hope you can be open to some of these critiques. No one has a monopoly on truth when it comes to complex social questions.

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Adam W. Barney's avatar
Adam W. Barney
Aug 7, 2025

This one hit hard because it’s not new, but it’s still happening. Still devastating. Still ignored.

Mass incarceration in this country isn’t a broken system. It’s a functioning one: built to extract, dehumanize, and erase. And it’s been one of the things that’s haunted me for years as I’ve worked in coaching, leadership, and equity spaces.

We lock people up at a rate that outpaces entire countries. We criminalize poverty. We punish vulnerability. We separate families and call it “justice.”

As someone leading the U.S. work for the Global Loneliness Action Project and coaching leaders trying to rebuild from this mess, we see the human toll every day. This isn’t just a policy failure. It’s an emotional infrastructure collapse.

Jeremy, thank you for putting this front and center. We need this kind of clarity, this kind of fire. Keep going. We’re with you.

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