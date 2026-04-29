American Inequality

American Inequality

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Heather Rebmann Hernandez, MSW's avatar
Heather Rebmann Hernandez, MSW
7dEdited

There's a population missing in this analysis — the nonprofit workforce itself.

When we skip from inconsistent funding directly to poor outcomes for the people being served. What we overlook is what chronic instability does to the workers in between. When staff can't predict whether their program exists next year — or whether they can fill their oil tank this month — they don't have the nervous system capacity for the creativity and cooperation the work requires.

Many nonprofit workers are only one or two missed paychecks away from qualifying for the very services they provide.

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Edward Quince's avatar
Edward Quince
Apr 29

WOWOW

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