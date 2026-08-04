Dive into a masterclass on economic literacy as David Pakman joins American Inequality to dismantle the empty talking points that dominate our headlines and distort our reality. Our conversation exposes how simple statistics are weaponized to hide structural failures in the courts, antitrust enforcement, and the four pillars of true affordability—healthcare, educat…
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Politics of an Unfair Economy, with David Pakman
How America can Improve Affordability on Healthcare, Housing, Education, and Childcare
∙ Paid
American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
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