American Inequality

American Inequality

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Politics of an Unfair Economy, with David Pakman

How America can Improve Affordability on Healthcare, Housing, Education, and Childcare
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Jeremy Ney and David Pakman
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Dive into a masterclass on economic literacy as David Pakman joins American Inequality to dismantle the empty talking points that dominate our headlines and distort our reality. Our conversation exposes how simple statistics are weaponized to hide structural failures in the courts, antitrust enforcement, and the four pillars of true affordability—healthcare, educat…

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