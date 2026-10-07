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Every year, 3.5 million adults and 108,000 children are admitted to hospitals for what doctors deem a completely preventable stay. Compare to our peer countries, the US has twice as many preventable hospitalizations for heart disease and diabetes.

When it comes to emergency room visits , 27 million privately insured individuals visit an ER every year, but two-thirds of those visits are avoidable and not an actual emergency. Many of these people end up in the emergency room because they didn’t seek care when the early warning signs first started creeping up, or because an ER is the only real medial option available to them.

These visits are not only preventable, but they are expensive. For common conditions that primary care could have treated, the average visit costs more than $2,000, or 12x higher than visiting a physician’s office. Across the system, preventable emergency spending has been estimated at $8.3 billion a year.

Why does America have so many preventable hospitalizations each year? The more I dug into the piece, the more I realized these numbers are usually told as a story about waste - a waste of much needed medical care elsewhere, a waste of patient time, and a waste of money. But came to believe that these numbers are better understood as a map of who lacks access to care a system that is set up to force people to pay out when they fall, rather than stopping them from falling in the first place.

What counts as preventable

Preventable hospitalizations are tracked closely by the US government and basically refer to any time someone has to stay in the hospital for a medical problem that could have been treated safely at a regular doctor’s office or clinic.

UCLA Health offers a clear analogy - Think of it like car maintenance: if you get your oil changed and your brakes checked regularly, you can avoid a major engine breakdown. In healthcare, getting regular checkups, taking the right medications, and catching warning signs early keeps a manageable health issue from turning into a major emergency.

The federal government tracks preventable hospitalizations with a standard set of measures. The list is mainly made of 7 chronic diseases: diabetes complications, COPD, asthma, hypertension, heart failure, bacterial pneumonia and urinary tract infections.

Access and location

About 20% of young and middle-aged adults report barriers to care that have nothing to do with cost: no open appointments, or no provider available during working hours. In 2023, 16% of U.S. adults ages 19 to 64 used an ER for care a regular doctor could have provided, or because they had no regular doctor. In peer countries, the figure was 11%.

The burden is not spread evenly. Among Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries, West Virginia had the highest rate of preventable hospitalizations in 2020: about 4,041 per 100,000 enrollees. In Mingo County, West Virginia 1 in 10 hospitalizations could have been prevented. Long-time readers may remember Mingo County from our 2024 article on which counties get the least sleep. Hawaii, at 1,411, had less than half West Virginia’s rate. On a county level, Colorado has 6 of the top 10 counties for most hospitalizations prevented and Connecticut has the other 4.

Low-income Americans are 2.5x more likely to have a preventable hospitalization compared to their wealthier peers (1st vs. 4th quartile) - source

Federal researchers estimated that if residents of the lowest-income neighborhoods had the same rate of preventable hospitalizations as the highest-income ones, there would have been more than 560,000 fewer hospitalizations per year. This would have saved the medical system $6.4 billion, and individuals would have not had to spend thousands of dollars.

A preventable hospitalization is less a personal failure than a measure of where you live and what you earn.

Who benefits

If preventable hospitalizations are so costly, why do they persist? Part of the answer is that, for much of the system, they are not a cost at all. They are revenue.

Hospitals: Between 2009 and 2016, emergency room spending per person with employer insurance rose about 98%, even though the number of visits barely changed. The average ER facility fee climbed from $452 to $894. Much of the growth came from billing. Use of the highest-severity code rose 38%, and its price rose 77%, while use of the lowest-severity code fell 41%. The Health Care Cost Institute notes that hospitals have a financial incentive to code visits as more severe. When Americans bypass routine visits and end up in hospitals, dollar signs walk through the door.

Every year, 3.5 million adults have preventable hospitalizations and children have 108,300 preventable hospitalizations, costing billions - source

Insurers: The federal government pays Medicare Advantage plans a risk-adjusted amount for each enrollee. The sicker the enrollee is documented to be, the more Medicare pays the insurer. MedPAC estimates that Medicare will pay Advantage plans $76 billion more in 2026 than it would spend on the same people in traditional Medicare. About $28 billion of that comes from plans coding their members as sicker.

Our medical system is designed to pay hospitals and insurers and not pay doctors. Primary care physicians see more than 35% of patient visits, yet receive only about 5% of health spending. In Medicare, the program for the oldest and sickest Americans, it was just 3.4%. The system pays well for the hospital stay and poorly for the appointment that would have prevented it.

Pressure testing the data

The rate of potentially preventable adult inpatient stays fell about 19% between 2005 and 2012, more than twice the decline in hospital stays overall. The South, long the worst-performing region, narrowed its gap with the national average over the same period.

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“Avoidable” is harder to define than the CDC might let on. A 2013 study in JAMA found that only about 6% of ER visits ended in a primary care-treatable diagnosis, but the symptoms those patients came in with matched nearly 89% of all ER visits. Chest pain at the door might be heartburn, or might a heart attack, and it can be very hard to tell for many. The researchers estimated that a triage nurse turning patients away by complaint would be wrong about 93% of the time.

16% of US adults used the ER when they didn’t have to, compared to 11% for the average of our peer countries - our data

A lesson from 1999

In 1999, the Institute of Medicine’s landmark report To Err Is Human estimated that 44,000 to 98,000 Americans died each year from preventable medical errors. It was supposed to spark accountability, transparency and systemic change. About a decade later, a federal inspector general’s review estimated that adverse events in hospitals contributed to the deaths of roughly 180,000 Medicare patients in a single year. American were still ending up in hospitals unnecessarily and dying by the hundreds of thousands because of it.

Naming a problem does little when the incentives around it stay the same. When states expand Medicaid, preventable hospitalizations rates plummet, with hospitalizations from pneumonia dropping by two-thirds. Preventable hospitalizations will fall when the system pays for prevention as reliably as it pays for treatment, and when a family in Appalachia or the Mississippi Delta can see a doctor as easily as a family in Colorado or Connecticut.

INTERESTING ON THE WEB

A new groundbreaking report on the $177 billion in cancelled contracts from the current administration and what it is doing to hospitals, schools, and local governments - Lost Funds

Pretty fun new site called the California Oligarch’s Index and I like that they included a methodology - Site, methodology

OpenResearch published its data on unconditional cash transfers - OpenAI

I spoke with Micah Lasher who is most likely going to be joining Congress next month in NY12 - Substack Live

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