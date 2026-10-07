American Inequality

American Inequality

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
Oct 7

Thank you. As a 92-year old trying to get an annual checkup (free with my insurance) in Chicago, I have given up. Invited for a mammogram, hoping I can get a referral for a scan instead, but it likely won’t be easy. Knew I was supposed to die of COVID, but survived to write GOTV postcards with Indivisible and TonyTheDemocrat. Maybe after the election I can get back into the fight.

PS Lived 10 years on a small boat in the canals of France. Nurse came daily to the boat to check on me after a double pulmonary embolism (three weeks in hospital, including intensive care for 36 hours cost less than a day’s hospital stay here at the time (2002-2011).

Your article is a must-read!

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RICHMOND DOCTOR's avatar
RICHMOND DOCTOR
Oct 7

I WILL TELL YOU THE FACTS; YOU TELL ME WHAT YOU WILL DO ABOUT THEM

1.) We have a certifiably crazy man in the White House who lies compulsively. Back in 2016, I professionally diagnosed him as a narcissistic sociopath with obsessive delusions and a frotteuristic disorder.

2.) We have a non-functioning, brown-nosed Congress with 217 mesmerized Republican members of the House and 50 Republican senators controlled by Trump.

3.) A Supreme Court that has 6 judges who are working to confirm Trump as an authoritarian leader.

4.) A Justice Department that is functioning as Trump’s legal team.

5.) The FBI is Trump’s enforcement agency.

6.) A private Gestapo army is roaming our streets and taking people away without any legal authority.

7.) The world realizes that we are becoming a totalitarian country and must reorganize with that in mind.

8.) A president who has invaded other countries and can be considered a war criminal.

9.) Controlling and eliminating free speech and the press’s ability to obtain facts, and reducing or eliminating voting rights.

These are the facts; now tell me what you plan to do! Are you planning anything?

1.) These are the massive facts, and all knowledgeable academic professionals will say that they are always found in a totalitarian state.

2.) Yes, we will win in November, and the Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate, and I say big deal. The president can veto any bill that passes through the House and the Senate. Republicans in the House and Senate will still be there and will wait for the next election. Democrats can pass bills to change the president’s power, but he can veto those bills.

3.) Organize marches like the No-King march, but what does that change? Nothing!

4.) No plans because you believe it will right itself.

5.) What must happen for you to think that something must be done seriously?

6.) What if the stock market crashes again?

7.) What if seniors realize that their Social Security payments will be reduced?

8.) What if medical insurance doubles in cost?

9.) What if a year from now we are still at war with Iran?

If the stated facts are not enough to worry you, what will? Do you think this is beyond our control and that we must live with it? People, what must happen for you to wake up and see our present situation as threatening and dangerous? Are you going to walk off the plank without a fight? Maybe you think it is acceptable and easier for our country to have a king? Do you consider the stated facts a serious reason to be worried, agitated, and frightened? Since 1970, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation has been financed by billionaires with the sole purpose of developing a plan to control our country by the few in power. Fifty-six years later, they succeeded; we are now a country that is and can be controlled by an elite group of people. Do you believe that? If not, how do I get you to see this reality?

People, our fate is not sealed; there are ways to stop it, to stop what is in process, but it requires you to wake up and prepare for major changes that must happen for us to outmaneuver the conservative Republican plan. Are you game? I am, and I know ways we can build a better democracy and defeat the billionaires’ plans.

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