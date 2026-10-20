In this wide-ranging discussion, Works in Progress co-founder Ben Southwood breaks down the Housing Theory of Everything—the groundbreaking framework asserting that artificial limits on housing supply lie at the core of modern economic and social stagnation. Ben and I then discussed how when superstar hubs restrict homebuilding, the fallout cascades across society—driving up rents, …
Reviving the Local Government Growth Machine
The housing theory of everything and how small-scale change because nation-changing growth
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American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
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