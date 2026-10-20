American Inequality

American Inequality

American Inequality
American Inequality
Reviving the Local Government Growth Machine
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Reviving the Local Government Growth Machine

The housing theory of everything and how small-scale change because nation-changing growth
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Ben Southwood's avatar
Jeremy Ney and Ben Southwood
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In this wide-ranging discussion, Works in Progress co-founder Ben Southwood breaks down the Housing Theory of Everything—the groundbreaking framework asserting that artificial limits on housing supply lie at the core of modern economic and social stagnation. Ben and I then discussed how when superstar hubs restrict homebuilding, the fallout cascades across society—driving up rents, …

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