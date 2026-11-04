American Inequality

American Inequality

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Farooq Hamid's avatar
Farooq Hamid
1d

The American Nightmare may be more apt. $210 left after rent. Collapsing life expectancy. Premiums up 114%.

The mid terms, change absolutely nothing.

Like so many mainstream analysts, the data is presented as a tragedy to be observed, not a system to be dismantled. The five forces crushing households (Housing, Healthcare, Education, Income, Employment) are meticulously documented, and then the analysis stops. The likely direction of travel is no change. Because the people with the power to fix it are the ones extracting the wealth.

You can't patch a machine that is designed to extract. You can't fix "affordability" by tweaking tax credits while the underlying market treats human survival as a profit centre. You can't make rent affordable while the landlord exists. You can't fix healthcare while it is tied to employment.

If you want to stop the bleeding, you have to stop the extraction. You have to build a floor outside the casino.

A Universal Basic Human Right. Guaranteed, non-transferable physical entitlements:

Housing: 99-year occupancy certificates. No landlord.

Healthcare: A free clinical shield. No insurance premiums.

Energy: 4,000 kWh free at the point of use. No standing charges.

Education: 400 lifetime credit-hours. No student debt.

You don't fix artificial scarcity by making it slightly cheaper to be poor. You remove the basics from the market entirely.

We have done the diagnosis to death the world over. Isn't time we flipped the capitalist paradigm, the world or what we have left of it, will be still here. We may not.

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2 replies by Jeremy Ney and others
JB's avatar
JB
1d

I like this big summary of what is happening with all these issues

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
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