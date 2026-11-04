Inequality and opportunity in America breaks down to these Big 5 forces: Housing, Healthcare, Education, Employment, and Incomes. Without any single one of these forces going the right way for a household in the US, any chance at upward mobility or achieving the American Dream completely falls apart.

Following last night’s monumental blue wave, I wanted to write about what we heard matters deeply to Americans over the last several months, and also about the incredible uphill battle that still remains to put households back on track towards opportunity.

We tend to look at these Big 5 forces in isolation, in part because that is how our government agencies are set up. We have HUD which looks at housing, and HHS which looks at healthcare, and DOL which looks at jobs. But none of these forces exists in isolation. If a person loses their job, they usually lose their health insurance, and when they lose their job, they also lose their ability to pay rent.

Depending on who you are, you may say that one of these forces is far more important than the other: there is the Housing Theory of Everything camp; the Cash is King camp; the Health is Wealth camp; the Heckman-Horace Mann camp, and the Dignity of Work camp, the Everything is Affordability camp, so on and so on with various factions within.

The Big Five forces shape an interconnected story of affordability in America, helping explain why some people fall into poverty while others rise into prosperity.

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1. Housing

A record 22.7 million renters, or 49% of all renting Americans, were cost burdened in 2024, meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on rent. That number has increased by 2.3 million over the last 7 years. More than half of those households, 12.1 million, are severely cost burdened, meaning they spend over 50% of their income on housing. For families making less than $30,000, 83% are cost burdened. Those households had just $250 a month left on average for food, transportation, childcare, and everything else after paying rent.

Renters earning under $30,000 had a record-low $210 a month left after rent and utilities in 2024, down from $410 in 2019. Source: Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies

Housing in America was not always like this. In 1989, only 39% of households were rent burdened. Between 1989 and today, rental prices have increased 4x faster than incomes have risen. Today, 54% of households are rent burdened.

But the issues aren’t just for renters, they are for homeowners too, and owning a home has long been a cornerstone of the American Dream. In 1989, the median home price was $120,000 (inflation adjusted) and cost roughly 2.5x the median household income. Today, the median home price is $400,000 and costs 5x the median household income. In 1989, the median homeownership age was 34. Today, it is 56.

Interconnected: Housing instability does not stay a housing problem. In a study of working renters in Milwaukee, Matthew Desmond and Carl Gershenson found that workers who were forced out of their homes were 11-22 percentage points more likely to be laid off than similar workers who were not. For children, the consequences show up in the classroom. Public schools identified more than 1.5 million homeless students in the 2023-24 school year, the most since national reporting began in 2004. Nearly half of those students were chronically absent, and their graduation rate was only 70%. In New York City, roughly one in seven public school students was homeless during the 2024-25 school year, and students living in shelters graduated at a rate of 62%, compared with 85% for their permanently housed classmates.

2. Healthcare

Healthcare costs have been destroying family budgets for decades, but they have reached a new level of crisis. The average premium for employer-sponsored family coverage reached $26,993 in 2025, up 6% in a single year. Workers now pay $6,850 of that directly out of their paychecks. From 2014-2024, family premiums grew 52% while inflation rose 32%.

After the enhanced ACA subsidies expired at the end of 2025, enrollees faced premium payments that were on average 114% higher to keep the same plan, and marketplace enrollment fell 13%, the first decline in years. KFF polling found that about 1 in 10 2025 marketplace enrollees said they had become uninsured as a result of these plan changes, the largest drop in insurance coverage in recorded history.

ACA Marketplace enrollment fell 13% in 2026, from 22.1 million to 19.2 million people, after the enhanced subsidies expired. Source: KFF

When workers can’t get the care they need, their whole lives can fall apart. Economists tracked insured Americans in their 50s after a serious hospital stay and found that three years later they were 11 percentage points less likely to be employed. Their earnings had fallen by an average of 20%, or about $8,750 a year. Very little of that lost income was replaced by sick pay, disability insurance, or any other program, and these were people who had health insurance.

Interconnected: Researchers found that when California expanded Medicaid early under the Affordable Care Act, the state observed 22 fewer evictions per year for every 1,000 new enrollees, likely because coverage kept medical bills from swallowing the rent, and forcing individuals into crime to pay their bills. Using IRS records, economists at the Treasury found that kids with more years of Medicaid eligibility were more likely to enroll in college. They also had lower mortality as young adults and paid more in taxes. By the time those children turned 28, the federal government had already recouped 58 cents of every dollar it spent on their coverage.

3. Education

When the Nation’s Report Card results were published this summer, the data revealed a generation split by when the pandemic hit. If you were 9 years old when the pandemic started in 2020, you have since gained 4 points in both reading and math, with the biggest gains among lower performers. But if you were 13 years old, you saw no improvement at all.

Thirteen-year-olds’ average math score rose 21 points from 1978 to 2012, then lost 15 of them by 2025. Source: NCES, NAEP Long-Term Trend

Zooming out though, math scores have been plummeting for 13 year olds for years. From 1978 to 2012, the average math scores for 13-year-olds improved by 21 points. The climbing scores were a bright spot in more than 50 years of data. But the new data reveals that the 21 point increase has completely disappeared. 13 year olds are now performing no better in math than they did in 1978.

In eighth grade math, the gap between the highest and lowest performers was the widest in the test’s history. By senior year, 45% of twelfth graders scored below the basic level in math, and the distance between high and low performers was larger than on any previous assessment.

At the college level, access still tracks family wealth more than academic talent. Raj Chetty, David Deming, and John Friedman found that children from the top 1% are more than twice as likely to attend an Ivy-Plus college compared to middle-class children with the same SAT or ACT scores, driven by legacy preferences, athletic recruiting, and non-academic ratings that do not predict later success.

Interconnected: Education has become one of the sharpest predictors of how long Americans live. Anne Case and Angus Deaton found in their seminal work that the gap in adult life expectancy between Americans with and without a bachelor’s degree grew from 2.6 years in 1992 to 6.3 years in 2019, and reached 8.5 years by 2021. Education debt also feeds directly into housing. When student loan delinquencies returned to credit reports in 2025, 2.2 million newly delinquent borrowers saw their credit scores drop by 100 points or more, creating the difference between qualifying for a mortgage or an apartment and being turned away.

4. Incomes

On paper, American incomes have never been higher. Real median household incomes reached $87,460 in 2025, the highest ever recorded. But the median hides the distribution, which is where inequality lives. The share of income going to the top 1% has more than doubled since 1980 and is now back in the ranges last seen during the Gilded Age. The Census Bureau’s Gini index, the standard measure of how unevenly income is spread, stood at 0.490 in 2025, among the highest levels since the Bureau began tracking it and far above the low of 0.386 in 1968. Today America’s Gini score is on par with Haiti and Bolivia. 34.5 million Americans live below the poverty line.

92% of children born in 1940 grew up to out-earn their parents. For children born in 1984, it was a coin flip at 50%. Source: Opportunity Insights

The gap is starker in wealth than in income. The top 1% of households held a record 32.5% of the nation’s net worth in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve’s Distributional Financial Accounts, while the bottom 50% of households held just 2.5%. Wealth is what families use to absorb a layoff, cover a medical emergency, help a child with tuition, or make a down payment. As I’ve said on many Substack Lives, a family with income but no wealth or savings is too often one bad month away from falling into a downward spiral of poverty.

Interconnected: Incomes are also how families get ahead across generations, and rising inequality has made that climb steeper. Raj Chetty and his colleagues found that 90% of children born in 1940 grew up to earn more than their parents. For children born in the 1980s, it was just a coin flip. The Great Gatsby Curve shows that countries with more income inequality have less mobility between generations. In Finland, Norway, and Denmark, less than one-fifth of a father’s economic advantage or disadvantage is passed on to his son. In the United States, it is roughly half.

5. Employment

The labor market is incredibly hard to decipher right now so I won’t go too deep into some of the contradicting dynamics, but what is clear is that we have stopped creating employment opportunity at the pace we have in the past. Although employers added just 29,000 jobs in September 2026 putting the unemployment rate at 4.2%, those who are long-term unemployed (out of work for 27 weeks or more), made up 27.1% of all unemployed workers, up from 23.6% a year earlier. The unemployment rate for Black workers rose to 7.0%, and is consistently double that of White workers.

Recent college graduates have had higher unemployment than the average worker since 2019, the longest such stretch in data going back to 1990. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

For those who are just beginning to climb the economic ladder, employment is everything. Recent college graduates face an unemployment rate of 5.6% and for the first in recorded history their unemployment rate has remained consistently above that of all other workers. Even when those grads do get jobs, 42% are ‘underemployed’ i.e. in jobs that do not require their college degree. In a low-hire, low-fire economy, the people who already have stable jobs tend to keep them, while the people trying to get into the economy are locked out.

Interconnected: Losing a job in America means losing far more than a paycheck. Because 53.5% of Americans get health insurance through an employer, a layoff is often also the end of a family’s coverage. Adults who were uninsured for part of the year are nearly twice as likely to carry medical debt as those covered all year. When people lose their jobs, they also often lose their sense of self worth. A meta-analysis of more than 300 studies found that 34% of unemployed people experience psychological problems such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem, compared with 16% of people with jobs.

In sum, it is impossible to look at any of these issues in isolation, and when Americans understand affordability they often look at all of these factors together. I’m excited to share more about The Big 5 with you over the coming months and diving deeper into these trends with clear data and powerful stories.

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