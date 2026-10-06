The Future of Public Policy and Prosperity, with Micah Lasher

Micah Lasher is set to become the next Congressman for NY12, and he has a strong vision about what he needs to accomplish in politics. He knows that we need more housing, better healthcare, a higher minimum wage, and better schools for our children, but the ways to actual accomplish those goals require a new way of looking at things and a deep understanding of the data that reveals what might realistically work. Micah’s perspective is to look across these issues and recognize that they are part of an interconnected story on affordability, opportunity, and living up to our ideals. Let me and Micah know what you think in the comments.

[00:00 - 03:45] The Breakdown of the American Social Compact

At every critical inflection point in the economic life of everyday Americans, predictability and safety have completely evaporated. From crippling college debt and skyrocketing rent to the crushing costs of early parenthood, working families are getting relentlessly squeezed. Political parties cannot win elections without making a bold, clear argument that directly matches the massive scale of voter anxiety. The ascendant political left is succeeding because it dares to call out a broken economic compact while mainstream establishment figures hesitate. Rebuilding durable political support requires delivering audacious, structural solutions that fundamentally repair the social fabric of the nation.

[03:45 - 07:30] Transit-Oriented Development and the Abundance Agenda

Tackling the crippling cost of living demands an aggressive intersection between transit investments and housing creation. Major regional infrastructure projects like New York’s Interboro Express represent transformative leaps forward in urban transit connectivity. Unlocking housing supply around transit hubs frees working families from the heavy financial weight of car ownership while keeping them proximate to jobs. Leaders must embrace an abundance agenda that pairs direct public housing investment with massive supply expansion. By mandating upzoning around transit stations, state leaders can prevent parochial local politics from blocking affordable regional growth.

[07:30 - 11:15] Dismantling Federal Barriers to Public Housing

Decades of deliberate federal underinvestment have artificially strangled the growth of public housing across the nation. The legacy of the Faircloth Amendment effectively banned net increases in public housing, crippling federal support when families needed it most. Public housing in major metropolitan areas preserves essential socioeconomic diversity, offering hundreds of thousands of working citizens a place to live. Arbitrary federal limitations on building social infrastructure must be repealed to confront the modern affordability crisis head-on. Government must step back into the business of directly funding dignified homes for everyday workers who keep our cities running.

11:15 - 15:45] Connecting the Housing Crisis to Mental Health and Homelessness

Severe housing shortages leave vulnerable citizens completely without a seat in the brutal game of economic musical chairs. Mass homelessness is fundamentally a housing supply problem, inextricably linked to the broader affordability crisis. Decades of reckless deinstitutionalization dissolved public mental health networks without building the promised community continuum of care. Rebuilding care networks requires urgent, multi-billion-dollar state investments in psychiatric beds, supportive housing, and competitive healthcare wages. Compassionate governance requires closing the devastating gap between physical shelter and comprehensive mental health support.

[15:45 - 20:15] Pragmatic Execution and Bold Political Action

Public leaders cannot afford the luxury of doing nothing while waiting to find a way to do everything. Navigating overwhelming societal crises requires isolating discrete, actionable problems and enforcing hard policy choices with real teeth. When major hospital systems flouted orders to restore crucial psychiatric beds, enforcing unprecedented administrative fines forced rapid compliance. Sweeping legislative reforms mean little without the executive courage to pull unexamined political levers. True progress is forged by combining big policy visions with relentless, brass-tacks operational grit.

[20:15 - 24:45] Overcoming Educational Segregation and Systemic Failure

America’s public education discourse has drifted dangerously away from a coherent, inspiring theory of systemic change. Hyper-segregation continues to plague metropolitan school systems, failing children despite substantial per-pupil funding allocations. Defending a unified public school system demands confronting steep enrollment declines alongside deep-seated neighborhood divides. Targeted investments in early childhood prekindergarten and proven phonics methodologies offer transformative pathways for youth. Courageous leadership across all levels of government must boldly realign educational resources to guarantee every student a common foundation.

[24:45 - 29:30] Closing the Capital-Labor Divide and Living Wage Reform

A stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour represents an unconscionable betrayal of working Americans. For tipped workers earning a paltry $2.13 base wage, current statutory systems guarantee economic vulnerability. Indexing state minimum wages to inflation strips away political gamesmanship while ensuring working families keep pace with living costs. The widening chasm between exploding capital gains and lagging earned income forms a dangerous “alligator mouth” chart tearing at national stability. Raising the national wage floor is an indispensable moral baseline for any government committed to economic justice.