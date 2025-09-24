American Inequality

American Inequality

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Zoe Siegel's avatar
Zoe Siegel
Sep 24, 2025

So important

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Michael Pergola's avatar
Michael Pergola
Sep 24, 2025

Tylenol itself says it recommends pregnant women not use its products.

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