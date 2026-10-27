I am thrilled to share that my book,The Opportunity Map, is AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER! Order a book here or from your favorite book seller.

This is without a doubt the proudest I have ever been of anything I’ve ever worked on. It is the deepest, most researched, most personal, and most eye-opening project I’ve ever undertaken. It has been my greatest joy to tell the stories of the people in these places, and I truly believe this book has the potential to move the needle on inequality in America.

Pre-order the book

I love writing this newsletter because I love the awesome community we’ve built here. Every email response I get, every personal story that people share, every student who tells me they’ve used the data in a project, all of this makes it more and more evident that we’ve built a real group of people who are curious about the world and care about making it better. Whether you are new here or you’ve been reading for years, now is the time when I really need your help.

Here are 4 ways to get involved:

PRE-ORDER A HARDCOVER: The Opportunity Map is now available for pre-order. Pre-orders are an extremely important signal for retailers and they dictate how much momentum we can build out of the gate. For you, pre-orders also come with a little something extra! Submit your receipt here to unlock behind-the-scenes content on creating the book + access to a group chat for discussing these ideas and more. The book will also make a fantastic gift for friends & family. Donate to a library in need: I’m partnering with an amazing nonprofit called Worthy Books to donate books to struggling public libraries across the US. Every donation goes a long way towards investing in children and left-behind communities while addressing our reading crisis. If you donate 5 copies, I’ll send you our Opportunity Mapping Playbook where you can get an early preview of how to put this work into action, plus some of the opportunity outliers that have already found success. If you donate 10 copies, I’ll create a custom Opportunity Mapping report for your hometown, complete with ideas to address local challenges, build stronger community, and create meaningful change. Host an event / place a bulk order: Does your organization host book talks? Are you in a book club? If you’re interested in a larger order (10+), just reply to this email and I’ll get you a discount. Spread the word: Tell your friends about The Opportunity Map. Post about the book on social media (pre-made Tweet here). Share it with your big text groups. Tag me on Instagram/Linkedin so I can reshare. I hope the book sparks a broader conversation on how economic inequality is reshaping our world—for governments, businesses, and families alike—and how we can help the country live up to its ideals.

ABOUT THE BOOK - The book at its core is about inequality and prosperity in America. It is about how peer places can learn from each other to address our greatest crises in housing, healthcare, education, employments, and income. I spent the last 2 years zig-zagging across the country visiting the 5 most impoverished places in America. I met with coal miners in West Virginia, pastors in Mississippi, farmworkers in California, and preschool teachers in South Dakota about the overwhelming issues keeping opportunity out of reach. What I found in those conversations was an even deeper story about how our nation can overcome those challenges by following in the footsteps of breakout stars, often hiding in the very places we tend to overlook.

If you like this newsletter, you will love this book. I have sent out American Inequality every other week without fail for the last 5.5 years because I believe so deeply in the importance of this work. But this book is 1,000x more vivid—the people in this book are so much fuller, the data is so much more mind blowing, and the places highlighted show a much richer picture of why we need a new approach to problem solving in America.

Pre-order the book

The Opportunity Map is the culmination of decades of work engaging with communities, hearing from others, digging into the best research on the planet, wrestling with inequality, and trying to identify solutions that could really work. I’m so grateful that so many of you have shared so much with me, and now I’m so excited to share this book with all of you.

Most sincerely,

Jeremy

Hi, I’m Jeremy Ney. I was an economic policymaker at the Federal Reserve, I write the American Inequality Substack, and I teach at Columbia Business School. My writing has appeared in Time, Business Insider, New America, and other outlets. You can find some of the recent coverage of this book on NPR and the Financial Times. I live in Brooklyn, New York, where I was born and raised.