American Inequality

American Inequality

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Ang Richard's avatar
Ang Richard
11h

Congratulations on this incredible milestone, Jeremy. It’s been such a joy to watch you pursue this project. So glad we met on the TEDxBU stage nearly four years ago and that I had the chance to work with you and the team on the newsletter for a period of time. You rock!!

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David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
11h

Wishlisted it for when my next audible credits come in!

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