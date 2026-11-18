The land where Meghan and John Palmer milk 180 cows has been in their family for three generations. Neither Meghan nor John has a job that comes with health insurance, and when they fall sick, production drops dramatically on Prairie Star Farm located in Allamakee County, Iowa. In their first year of marriage they went without insurance, then paid out of pocket when Meghan needed her appendix removed and John needed stitches. Now they buy coverage on the ACA marketplace. When the enhanced subsidies expired this year, their monthly bill rose by more than 90%, with a $7,200 deductible on top. Meghan picks up shifts as a nurse when the farm is less busy, knowing that much of that pay will go to the higher premiums.

The Palmers’ situation is not unique to rural America. And when we say Rural America we’re talking nonmetropolitan counties, where almost 20% of the population lives, about 60 million people.

Rural America has always gotten its health insurance differently. Fewer workers get coverage through a job, and far more rely on public programs to fill the gap. For a decade, that patchwork was lifesaving. Now it is being pulled away by Medicaid work requirements beginning January 1, 2027, and the insurers that spent years expanding Medicare Advantage into rural counties are pulling back for 2027.

Plenty of jobs, not a lot of coverage

Each dot in the chart below is a county, and as you move left on the chart, fewer and fewer residents are getting coverage through their employer, so they are relying on Medicaid. At the top left you see two very rural places in Kentucky and Alaska, where more than half of the residents are on Medicaid, and fewer than one in five have insurance through their job.

Usually we hear that rural areas have fewer jobs. But really it’s that these areas have fewer jobs with benefits. Most folks work for small firms or for themselves, like Meghan and John,, and we know that small employers are less likely to offer insurance. Many other rural workers are more likely to work part time and earn lower wages, often making it difficult to access or afford insurance.

KFF estimated in 2023 that 27% of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural managers bought coverage on the ACA marketplace, at roughly 3x the rate for all other US adults. Rural uninsured rates still run higher than urban ones, 8.4% versus 7.8%. Without public programs, the rural gap will likely widen.

The farmers who grow the country’s food, the seasonal workers who harvest it, and the aides, drivers, and shop owners who keep small towns running do the heavy lifting that the rest of America relies on. To understand the scale, farmers based in America supply 85% of U.S. food (we are hardly an importer of most of our food) and seasonal workers provide 60% of crop labor. We would not be eating without them, and we need to give support in turn.

As the government pulls back public programs without replacing them (20,000 USDA staff left or were fired creating huge shortfalls in our ability to fund public programs that support farm workers, and 1 in 3 Rural Development Fund staff were let go who were responsible for administering housing, utilities and economic programs in small towns) our fellow citizens doing some of the country’s most essential work are left to absorb the cost on their own, and in too many cases will be without care at all.

How is your community covered?

Search for your county in our interactive tool below to see how people there get health insurance: through an employer, Medicaid, Medicare, a plan they buy themselves, or not at all.

Medicaid’s new paperwork test

Starting January 1, 2027, adults in the Medicaid expansion group must show 80 hours a month of work, school, job training, or community service, or earn at least $580 a month. Supporters argue that health coverage should be earned, and the government estimates the rules will save $317 billion over 10 years.

The problem is, most enrollees do earn their health coverage (which of course, many would argue is not the way the system should work) so most of the coverage loss will come from the administrative burden. We saw this in Arkansas in 2018. When it tried work rules, 18,000 people lost coverage before a judge halted the program, and a survey in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 92% of them had met the requirement or should have been exempt.

In May, Nebraska started enacting these new work requirements. Through September, the state denied 1,773 people on the work rules alone, and the Nebraska Hospital Association says 90% of denials since May were due to incomplete or misfiled paperwork.

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Eli McCreary lost his insurance coverage in the middle of undergoing kidney cancer treatment - KFF

Just last week, a story broke about Eli McCreary of Omaha, Nebraska losing coverage even though he is in the midst of kidney cancer treatment. With one phone call, Mr. McCreary was told the hospital was canceling his appointments, unless he paid out of pocket.

“I don’t understand what job I can get,” McCreary said. “I can’t walk. I can hardly breathe. I can’t move around. What job am I going to get?” McCreary is trying to file for an exemption, but in the meantime he is forced to miss multiple appointments and can’t schedule them until his paperwork is approved.

Determined to be the first state to enforce Medicaid work requirements under President Donald Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Nebraska launched the new rules on May 1, eight months before most states will do the same.

States can exempt counties where unemployment tops 8%, or 1.5 times the national rate (which is 4.1% as of October 2026). But rural coverage gaps aren’t mainly about joblessness. The gaps stem from part-time, seasonal, and low-wage work. 144 counties would qualify for Medicaid exemption based on this unemployment relief, but in our analysis from American Inequality, you can see how little red there actually is on that map! The relief ceiling is set too high.

The exemption sounds nice on paper, but barely any communities actually qualify. Explore our interactive map

The rules do make some room for seasonal work: a seasonal worker can qualify on average monthly income over six months. Many enrollees will also be requalified automatically from state data, and others face check-ins twice a year. None of this skips the documentation, though. The New York Times lists seasonal farm laborers among the workers most affected from these Medicaid cuts with roughly 71%-79% of farmworker households relying on Medicaid. A farmer paid by several growers over a season is employed by any definition. It’s just hard to prove that on paper.

A path forward

Two weeks ago we experienced the blue tsunami (with key shifts in rural voting!). Midterms gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, and party leaders have promised to reverse the Medicaid cuts and restore the ACA subsidies. The timing, however, makes this complicated.

Work requirements begin January 1, two days before the new Congress is sworn in, and even with larger majorities, there are not enough votes to override a presidential veto. We will see change come through funding deals, courts, and state choices. Most recently, a federal judge in Boston blocked a requirement that would have made it harder for people too sick to work to claim an exemption.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that by 2034, more than five million people in 44 states and the District of Columbia will lose Medicaid because of the work rules. Again, this is not about meeting the rules, but rather the deadlines and paperwork.

The same 2025 law also created a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program, paying approved states $10 billion a year through 2030. It is indeed a significant one-time investment in rural health, but it’s temporary and barely will cover one-third of the projected cuts in the places that most need it. And not losing sight, the reason it exists is only to soften the cuts the same bill (H.R. 1) is making in the first place.

Back in Allamakee County, the Palmers will keep picking up nursing shifts and milking cows. They have found a way to make it work, and will continue to do so. But those who feed the country should not have to do it alone.

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