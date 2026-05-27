American Inequality

American Inequality

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Strategy in Bloom's avatar
Strategy in Bloom
1d

Excellent work. I really appreciated the different data cuts and insights here. Very sharp tracing the 2008 housing market crash impacts to school communities today.

One outlier to consider: Asian mobility. Asians are typically grouped with "Whites" in racial demographic analyses, but their attainment patterns differ severely--meaning, children from families who identify as Asian can achieve quality of life, education, and social status that are not predetermined by their parents' socioeconomic status or level of education.

Several recent studies (and your work reflects this) have noted that overall test scores improve across race/class/income levels in schools where Asian students are present. One recent study by researchers at Duke also observed, "housing price appreciation due to Asian immigrants is mainly concentrated in the counties with the top 5% highest Asian population share," which adds some additional dimensionality to the property tax thesis.

Will be interesting to see how the acceleration in multi-racial family growth and rising alarm around affordable housing collide in the education space. Thank you for sharing this--really lovely work.

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
Debbie Resnick's avatar
Debbie Resnick
1dEdited

I will never understand why school funding is tied to local property taxes - of course there are huge differences from one neighborhood to the next. Call me unrealistic or naive, but why can't we make sure ALL schools are funded equally...isn't there something in the constitution about equality and access? Let's figure out how to do it!

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