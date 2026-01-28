American Inequality

American Inequality

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Michael Prunka's avatar
Michael Prunka
Jan 28Edited

We need to do something about that “superfund” nomenclature. It just doesn’t carry the same weight as “toxic dump site.”

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3 replies by Jeremy Ney and others
Stephen Robinson's avatar
Stephen Robinson
Jan 28

Do you know whether NYC has continued to focus on remediating the Gowanus Canal given the new investment in the area? Does Greenpoint also get some attention from the City for being Superfund?

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