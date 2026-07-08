American Inequality

American Inequality

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Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
9h

I was a resident manager of a transitional housing apt. bldg. That's a 2 year program for people who've been homeless so they can become settled and then move to permanent housing. It's a thin line between stability and disaster. Accidents, domestic violence, PTSD suffering veterans, job loss for older workers, mental illness. Plus the attitude of the well off and working class people who don't want to see their own vulnerability that the homeless should pick themselves up by their own bootstraps. Irony is that adage is meant to demonstrate its impossibility, a metaphor to show no one can go it alone; we need each other.

A question: Since the southern states have the lowest wages, the lowest levels of education, the lowest levels of government support, etc. why would they be highest in low income housing? I suspect their census counts of the homeless are low. Accurate counts are difficult anywhere. Simply don't try too hard to find them, and voila! A low rate of reported homelessness. BTW, people in transitional housing are included in the homeless stats, so the more there are of those, the higher the reported rate. The fewer there are of those, as I suspect is true for the less generous states, the lower the homeless stats. Is any of this actually so?

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Adam W. Barney's avatar
Adam W. Barney
13h

Yikes - of course they did. UGH!

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