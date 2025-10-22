American Inequality

American Inequality

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jon rhodes's avatar
jon rhodes
Oct 22, 2025

Love the analysis, but all but one of the graphics are positively opaque. Graphical presentation of data should clarify results not muddy.

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Arif's avatar
Arif
Oct 22, 2025

For that infographic showing voter participation is up, it only ends in 2020 when we saw the biggest turnout of voters in American history. Do you have stats for 2024? Because I knew a lot of people who just checked completely and didn’t vote since they were unsatisfied with both parties, I assume there would be a slight dip in voter turnout in 2024 from 2020. Or am I wrong? Genuinely curious.

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