American Inequality

American Inequality

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3d

Taxes on the wealthy would not meet such opposition if politicians avoided demagoguery against the wealthy. Mamdani's idiotic singling out of Ken Griffith turned the reasonable second home tax proposal into something that every wealthy person I know (including me) felt was immature, performative, and counterproductive.

Wanting to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for expanded services is fine with me. But begrudging the wealthy their wealth is class war, is resented and will lead to fierce opposition through political donations. The DSA/Mamdani continues to be a huge gift to Republicans.

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3 replies by Jeremy Ney and others
Wigan's avatar
Wigan
3d

For California, specifically, they ought to just reform their real estate taxes. Other states should try implementing state / inheritance taxes or raising more revenue from real estate.

The problem with this stuff is that it's very hard to design good systems that don't also hit people much farther down the wealth scale, for example the millions of millionaires covered in the article.

So it seems we're stuck with this delusional "tax the billionaires" slogan and a budget reality that requires taxing anyone who has 6 figures of wealth. It's not wonder Democratic states are having a tough time squaring that circle!

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