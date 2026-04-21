American Inequality

American Inequality

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Your Brain on Inequality, with Hanna Horvath

When economic mobility falls this low, financial stress skyrockets
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Hanna Horvath's avatar
Jeremy Ney and Hanna Horvath
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid

When it feels impossible to rise up the economic ladder, financial nihilism sets in. People turn the economy into a casino, they make short-term trade-offs that negatively impact long-term prosperity, and they believe that everyone is better off than they are. It was great to connect with Hanna Horvath about how this is materializing in everyday conversations with p…

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