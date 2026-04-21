When it feels impossible to rise up the economic ladder, financial nihilism sets in. People turn the economy into a casino, they make short-term trade-offs that negatively impact long-term prosperity, and they believe that everyone is better off than they are. It was great to connect with Hanna Horvath about how this is materializing in everyday conversations with p…
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Your Brain on Inequality, with Hanna Horvath
When economic mobility falls this low, financial stress skyrockets
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid
American Inequality
Using data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarcerationUsing data visualization to shed light on US inequality and economic topics that often get left in the dark - get policy news on everything from healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, immigration, housing, and incarceration
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