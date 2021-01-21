American Inequality
Data and maps on U.S. inequality, covering housing, healthcare, poverty, education, tech, and more.
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“Inequality is the most pressing issue facing our country and American Inequality is the most helpful resource explaining what's going on (and what we can do about it).”...”
Simone Stolzoff,
The Article Book Club
“Great information!”...”
Thom Hartmann,
The Hartmann Report
“For anyone who writes about or works on inequality in America, this is an invaluable source! Compelling stories, plus data visualizations and county-level breakdowns that you can use to make your case!”...”
Antonia Scatton,
Reframing America
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