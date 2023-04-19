American Inequality

American Inequality

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Jeremy Ney
Apr 19, 2023

What has childcare been like for you? Tell us your state or county and a little bit about you've been experiencing

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BreMarie
May 2, 2023

Finding and paying for childcare is the unspoken burden of our generation. In Boston suburbs before COVID, our small in home center was 700/week for a toddler and a infant. They were closed most of COVID and reopened for 900/week for those same two kids. We moved to the suburbs of Chicago in late fall of 2021. Fast forward to spring of 2022 found out we're adding our last baby and I searched through 75 daycares in 3 towns for an infant spot for MARCH of 2023. I was looking 10 months in advance of needing care and only 3 places could confirm they would have an opening for an infant. The in home daycare here is 650/week for a toddler and an infant. I regularly tell friends/family now, if you think you may want children, start calling daycares to see what waitlists are like, how much it costs, etc. Bc you don't always have paid leave and don't get a raise for having a baby.

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