American Inequality

American Inequality

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Penfist's avatar
Penfist
Dec 7, 2022

"Households have an average of $96,371 in debt. With rising interest rates and a struggling economy, Americans may face more hurdles ahead. However, we can help reduce debt and inequality by focusing on the regions most in need. like Texas and South Carolina, while also recognizing the types of debts that make it harder to achieve opportunity."

Thank you for the important work you are doing. It would be interesting if you could compare American household debt over the decades from World War II until now. I believe it would reveal that capitalism is not working for most Americans.

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