American Inequality

American Inequality

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Jul 2, 2024

Thanks for this post on an important factor leading to inequality. It gave me some ideas of how to help a local impoverished community.

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2 replies by Jeremy Ney and others
Penfist's avatar
Penfist
Jul 3, 2024

"Dr. Larry Hill, executive director of CincySmiles dental clinic program, said 'it’s hard to understand how dental care has been overlooked by state legislation, federal measures and insurance companies alike, when the small area of the mouth makes so much of a difference in overall health.'”

It is not hard to understand. America is too busy trying on fascism to care about "the little people."

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