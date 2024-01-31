American Inequality

American Inequality

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Jeremy Ney's avatar
Jeremy Ney
Feb 1, 2024

One of our readers worked on this important journalism in Vox and reminded me of this key part of the puzzle.

"It’s not just about children’s activities, though: pay-to-play, adult social activities represent a growing community outlet in America—but only for those who can afford it. Over the past decade, CrossFit has expanded exponentially to 13,000 boxes in the U.S., adult sports leagues have grown to 1.6 million members, and yoga participation has doubled (Landsverk, 2019; Outside Podcast, 2019; Wei, 2016). In How We Gather (2015), the authors explain that private fitness classes—particularly SoulCycle and CrossFit—are fulfilling the same role that religious and civic institutions once served, providing outlets for community, personal transformation, and accountability. The same can be said of community arts programs, such as improv and creative writing classes. But these forms of community are prohibitively expensive: SoulCycle costs $40 per session, a CrossFit membership goes for $250 per month, and a multi-week arts course will run you anywhere from $250 to $500. And these organizations are often located in more well-off cities and regions, particularly in the privatized neighborhoods where people can pay. These substantial financial and geographic barriers are having predictable consequences. Studies on participation in these activities suggest that participants are overwhelmingly college-educated, urban dwelling, and high-income (Stulburg, 2017; NEA, 2019). When the CrossFit box replaces the Lion’s Club, it is, yet again, lower SES adults who lose access to community."

https://www.vox.com/culture/23726136/community-privatization-corporations-sam-pressler

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Virginia Witmer's avatar
Virginia Witmer
Jan 31, 2024

This is a VERY important article. It should go to all major newspapers and be widely dispersed. At 89, I have watched the results of population growth and the results of trickle down economics on racism and public schools. Sports for fun have all but disappeared in favor of TV and online games, neither of which require movement.

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