American Inequality

American Inequality

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Stephen Robinson's avatar
Stephen Robinson
Mar 13, 2024

Excellent quote from the former Mayor of Stockton! Interesting to see how these programs can translate across countries and cultures.

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
JB's avatar
JB
Mar 13, 2024

Let's bring UBI to the USA!

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
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