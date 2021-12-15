American Inequality

American Inequality

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Timothy Burke's avatar
Timothy Burke
Apr 27, 2023

You mention this at several points, but that map to me looks 100% skewed towards "where are hate crimes recorded" and "where are hate crimes reported". Meaning, some places that seem to be low incidences of hate crimes are because neither is true: not recorded and thus not reported. There's an odd sense in which the visible clusters on the map are signs of *health*, not signs of trouble: places where there's recording and where thus there's reporting.

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