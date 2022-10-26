Immigration and Inequality
Labor exploitation, financial exclusion, and criminalization prevent millions of immigrants from finding opportunity in America
INTERESTING ON THE WEB
Urban Institute’s Financial Well-Being interactive maps 😍
Spacial Equity NYC’s data portal and community profiles (amazing video)
Morning Brew’s inequality growth looking at the Gini index over time
Since the United States was founded, Americans have taken pride in our country’s status as a “nation of immigrants”. Despite these loft…