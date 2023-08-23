American Inequality

American Inequality

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lulie donli's avatar
lulie donli
Nov 3, 2023

...wow! i always scrutinize your graphics.... to JB: creole/myami

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JB's avatar
JB
Aug 23, 2023

I wonder if others can share which languages tend to be the most excluded in their communities

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