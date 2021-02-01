I’m excited to announce that I’m launching a blog called American Inequality! Every article will focus on inequality topics that don’t get as much coverage - inequality in internet access, social services, food deserts, and more. In particular, I'll use data visualizations to highlight America’s regional divides so we know where to focus our efforts to turn the tide.

Inequality is growing in America and millions of families are struggling to keep up. We often know the exact towns, cities, and counties where inequality is the greatest, but we still aren’t doing enough to help. I’m hoping to shed light on the communities and stories that are most often left in the dark.

Subscribe here to follow along:

The first article is about inequality in life expectancy in America and how people in one part of the country live to 67 on average, while people born in another part live to 87. This gap is the greatest regional divide that America has faced in the last 40 years.