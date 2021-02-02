America is seeing the greatest gap in life expectancy across regions in the last 40 years. While most people will live to 78, some Americans are likely to die more than a decade earlier if they happen to be born in a handful of other counties in the US. Average lifespan has generally been increasing over the last 40 years as advances in medicine, social…
Life Expectancy and Inequality
America is experiencing the greatest gap in life expectancy across regions in the last 40 years.
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