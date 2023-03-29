American Inequality

American Inequality

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Nominal News's avatar
Nominal News
Mar 29, 2023

Great analysis! And I find the 2018 inflection point very interesting. I've studied the trade shock and the impact on manufacturing a bit and noted a divergence between high vs low skilled manufacturing work. Since the US is actually producing more manufacturing output than it has in the past, a lot of is driven by high skill manufacturing. Two additional points - I'd make: unfortunately, re-training problems have been shown to have limited effectiveness - actually to such a degree that it would be better to just give the money to the displaced manufacturing worker rather than funding them. Second, the issue with long run manufacturing employment is that people entering the labor force have already adjusted their expectations about the economy going forward. One of the biggest issues of the trade shock generated by China joining the WTO was that people who were in manufacturing were all of a sudden put at a disadvantage with no possible alternative (re-training is costly). So their lifetime incomes went down in both nominal and real terms. New people entering the labor market, see that manufacturing (especially the low skill manufacturing) does not pay as much, so they choose other sectors - mainly the service sector. This creates a hollowing out by age - few if any young people enter manufacturing (an example of this was the US textile industry under the Multi-Fibre Agreement - people did not train become textile workers, while the older textile workers just stayed in it until the industry died out). Convincing new people to become manufacturing workers is difficult because of commitment issues - does anyone believe manufacturing is here to stay for 40 years when they enter the labor force?

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Mehtab Bhogal's avatar
Mehtab Bhogal
Apr 16, 2023

The core problem with manufacturing in America is that the infrastructure isn’t here the same way it is in other countries. For example, a lot of machinery is made overseas and the people familiar with those machines are overseas too. This makes it incredibly difficult to manufacture here. A other example, finding skilled labor is really really hard. Can barely find people with knowledge of lean manufacturing in states like Utah and California. In Mexico, it’s very easy.

I am not sure the solutions you propose will really do much. The real problem is that American made products are very difficult to produce in a cost effective way that meets consumer expectations. Maybe this will change as robotics become widespread.

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