We are thrilled to launch a new website for AMERICAN INEQUALITY that makes all of our data and analysis easily accessible to change-makers around the country. We have spent thousands of hours creating interactive maps, building data visualizations, and pulling data from government agency websites. We’ve decided to make all of that accessible to politicians, policymakers, and businesses alike that want to understand the biggest social issues facing their communities.

Check out the site ➡️ Americaninequality.io

But that’s not all:

🌈 We’ve got a new logo, new branding, new analyses, new layouts, new ways of searching maps, and a whole new site dedicated to accessing data and analysis.

And the most exciting part - the launch was FEATURED ON NATIONAL TV!

📺🎉 You can watch the interview on Cheddar Politics here. It was great to speak with Baker Machado about the the interconnected nature of inequality, the types of challenges that tend to get less attention, and how politicians can take bipartisan steps to turn the tide.

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We’ve also launched “Tips” to help support our work 💸🙏. AMERICAN INEQUALITY is an open source data project, but like any meaningful initiative, it takes hard work and a tremendous amount of time. This feature ensures this work stays accessible, downloadable, and sustained over time.

Thank you for reading American Inequality - now share it with a friend! Share

Lastly, I’d greatly appreciate if you could help boost this launch! Here are a few steps you can take now to help people better understand inequality in their communities and continue to keep this work moving ahead: