American Inequality

American Inequality

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Christopher Messina
Apr 12, 2023

Jeremy, thanks for pulling together and driving such a valuable project. No matter what one's vision may be for social policy or political choices, I would hope that we can all agree that agreeing on an objective view of data is an a priori optimal way to originate discussions. I look forward to diving into your data sets and would love to invite you to be a guest on https://messytimes.show to highlight your work.

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Jeremy Ney
Aug 21, 2022

You can view the TV spot here: https://cheddar.com/media/one-researcher-aims-to-help-politicians-better-understand-u-s-income-inequality

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