NEW LAUNCH: DATA PORTAL AND WEBSITE FOR AMERICAN INEQUALITY
Access all of the inequality data and analysis we've gathered in one place + Jeremy on TV!
We are thrilled to launch a new website for AMERICAN INEQUALITY that makes all of our data and analysis easily accessible to change-makers around the country. We have spent thousands of hours creating interactive maps, building data visualizations, and pulling data from government agency websites. We’ve decided to make all of that accessible to politicians, policymakers, and businesses alike that want to understand the biggest social issues facing their communities.
Check out the site ➡️ Americaninequality.io
But that’s not all:
🌈 We’ve got a new logo, new branding, new analyses, new layouts, new ways of searching maps, and a whole new site dedicated to accessing data and analysis.
And the most exciting part - the launch was FEATURED ON NATIONAL TV!
📺🎉 You can watch the interview on Cheddar Politics here. It was great to speak with Baker Machado about the the interconnected nature of inequality, the types of challenges that tend to get less attention, and how politicians can take bipartisan steps to turn the tide.
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We’ve also launched “Tips” to help support our work 💸🙏. AMERICAN INEQUALITY is an open source data project, but like any meaningful initiative, it takes hard work and a tremendous amount of time. This feature ensures this work stays accessible, downloadable, and sustained over time.
Lastly, I’d greatly appreciate if you could help boost this launch! Here are a few steps you can take now to help people better understand inequality in their communities and continue to keep this work moving ahead:
✉️ SHARE THIS EMAIL! - Now that I’ve announced the launch via our newsletter, it is time to share it with friends/family! Got a weird uncle who doesn't think inequality is growing? Got a friend from college who liked to read? Got a teacher or colleague you've been meaning to reconnect with? Send along!
📱POST! If you can share this Tweet, or the LinkedIn post announcement, or any of the images in this post to Instagram with a link to the URL Americaninequality.io that would be amazing!
LIKE! The cherry on top - it would be great if you could click ❤️ on this email and then 👍 on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Instagram or wherever you get your daily cat memes.
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Jeremy, thanks for pulling together and driving such a valuable project. No matter what one's vision may be for social policy or political choices, I would hope that we can all agree that agreeing on an objective view of data is an a priori optimal way to originate discussions. I look forward to diving into your data sets and would love to invite you to be a guest on https://messytimes.show to highlight your work.
You can view the TV spot here: https://cheddar.com/media/one-researcher-aims-to-help-politicians-better-understand-u-s-income-inequality