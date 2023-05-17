American Inequality

American Inequality

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Jeremy Ney
May 17, 2023

Tell us about the region you grew up in and any of the factors you think are influencing life expectancy there

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Lord Julius
May 17, 2023

Countries like Chile have a higher life expectancy than the USA, despite being much poorer, which suggests that there is something particulary debilitating about the American diet and perhaps the American lifestyle. Schools could do a far better job teaching children about the importance of nutrition and and exercise. More home economics, more phys ed!

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