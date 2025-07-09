American Inequality

American Inequality

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Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)'s avatar
Bill Alstrom (MA/Maine/MA)
Jul 9, 2025

Thanks for the info and graphics. I hang my head with shame and embarrassment that our country has normalized these shootings. Other countries do it differently and effectively. Yet we are too arrogant and too full of our own bullshit and gun lobby propaganda that we refuse to learn from others.

These murders are OWNED by the people who make unlimited gun ownership a political football. It's NOT a liberal or conservative issue. It's an issue of money over mercy.

And nobody is saying we should take away everyone's guns. But there ARE sensible laws and procedures that could reduce this carnage. Refusing to participate in such common sense regulations makes one COMPLICIT.

For now, we are America the Bloody and we looking pretty fracking stupid to most of the world.

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Thomas J. Pfaff's avatar
Thomas J. Pfaff
Jul 9, 2025

The CDC states that unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death, which encompasses various causes, with motor vehicle accidents being the most significant. According to the CDC, firearm deaths are not classified as a single category; instead, they fall into subcategories of homicides and suicides, with a few also categorized as accidental deaths. This is important because there are large differences by race. The short generalized version that people don't want to hear is that Black males shoot each other, while white males shoot themselves.

2023 Data here: https://briefedbydata.substack.com/p/demographics-and-firearm-deaths

2016-2020 Data here: https://briefedbydata.substack.com/p/child-firearm-deaths-and-other-gun

I would say firearms aren't going anywhere in the US, but if we could get the Black firearm homicide rate down to the white rate and the white firearm suicide rate down to the Black rate, which would seem doable as there is no reason why these rates should be so different, we would go a long way to dealing with firearm issues. These are two different cultural problems that need to be addressed differently, and both exist under current laws, so in theory laws don't need to be changed.

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