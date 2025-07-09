Welcome to the first edition of The Dividing Line .

This new series is going to focus more on interactive data visualizations and analysis, particularly in a time when we are losing access to public data. Let us know your thoughts below.

In no other developed country does sending your child to school feel like a gamble with their life—but in the United States, school shootings have become a grim and recurring reality.

These visuals are all interactive and available with more information at this link!

School Shootings Data Story

A Growing Issue

Since 1999, school shootings have continued to grow. After 2018, there was a significant spike and continued increase after the COVID-19 pandemic. This animation highlights each school shooting.

Each bubble is a school shooting (1999-2024). The Larger the bubble, the more casualties.

Interactive map

More Children at Risk

It’s not just the sheer number of shootings—it’s the relentlessness. Each shooting has become more violent, with more individuals hurt or killed.

Count of school shooting casualties by year.

Explore the data

Firearms are the leading cause of child mortality

It’s no shock that with the increase in gun sales, gun deaths are increasing across the United States. 2021 marked the first time motor vehicle deaths were NOT the leading cause of child deaths but rather, firearms.

1 in 25 American five-year olds will not reach their 40th birthday now. Much of that is due to gun violence.

Number of deaths for children ages 1-17 in the US.

Interactive data viz

A Crisis of Male Violence

The perpetrators of school shootings also happen to be vastly concentrated in one group — men. 95% of school shooters are men. The youngest perpetrator in the data available across all racial groups was 6 years old.

Histogram split by gender and race of school shooter demographics. X-axis represents age, Y-axis represents count at each age.

Interactive data viz

Disproportionate Victims

The population that is most affected by school shootings are black students. As of 2022, 15% of students in the US are black, 48% of students are white and 29% are Hispanic, but when looking at students who experienced a mass shooting, 33% are black, 32% are white, and 28% are Hispanic. Black students are approximately 3.3 times more likely to experience a school shooting than White students, relative to their representation in the US student population.

Students since 1999 who were enrolled during a school shooting by race.

Explore the data

Easy Access to Guns

Where are they getting the guns? The most common instances are from people close to the shooters who have already legally purchased the weapon themselves.

Overall Count of how guns were accessed.

Interactive chart

Closing Thoughts

Mike Tiede grew up with guns in his childhood home. Here are some of his thoughts: “I went hunting every fall with my family. Before I was allowed to hunt, my dad had me take a firearm safety class where we learned about gun safety. These kinds of classes are available to the public—but they’re not required. Making firearm safety education mandatory could be one of several common-sense steps toward reducing gun violence. It would not only help ensure responsible ownership but could also introduce delays or barriers to impulsive or harmful purchases. Education and increased barriers alone isn’t the answer, but they are tools among many we should be using more widely.”

5 Great Organizations Leading the Charge

Everytown For Gun Safety: The largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

Sandy Hook Promise: Founded by families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, this nonprofit focuses on preventing school shootings through violence prevention education in schools.

The Trace: A nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting on gun violence and publishing in-depth investigations and data stories.

Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence: Focused on public health and evidence-based approaches to gun violence.

Cure Violence Global: Great Organization that treats violence as a contagious disease and focus on intervention and prevention in urban communities.