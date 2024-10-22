American Inequality

American Inequality

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Jackie Lovisa's avatar
Jackie Lovisa
Oct 26, 2024

Congrats Jeremy! I am so proud of you and am amazed at the passion that you have for this very important but unfortunately sometimes neglected and forgotten topic of inequality.

Your research and writings, with a focus on data and details that really matter and why, are so digestible and are already having positive impacts on policymakers and others in positions of authority.

Your work can empower them with important information they otherwise would not have or not have in this way and give them better decision-making abilities to hopefully achieve greater outcomes for those most in need.

Because of you and your team’s amazing work people are now able to make more informed decisions about how to direct their programs, resources, money and other efforts to better address the vast array of difficult issues related to inequality, which real people are facing in and around our country every day!

Can’t wait for the book to be released and I will be pre-ordering it for sure asap.

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steve rensch's avatar
steve rensch
Oct 22, 2024

Looking forward to reading.

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