I’m thrilled to share that I’m going to be writing a book! This work emerges from the newsletter that I’ve been writing for almost 4 years now to look at inequality and opportunity in America.

As the deal announcement explains, I’m going to be visiting and writing about the 5 most impoverished US counties and what that tells us about inequality in America. But during all my years writing this newsletter, I also identified that those 5 areas have 5 mirror regions which have seemingly cracked the code. The mirror regions are exactly alike in key ways (population size, demographics, urban vs. rural split, etc) except that the mirror regions have far higher graduation rates, life expectancies, incomes, upward mobility, and more. In this way the book will look not just at inequality but opportunity as well.

Solutions do exist and here is a new way to find them.

My goal is to answer the question - what do these five left behind counties tell us about inequality in America and what do their five mirror regions tell us about what change is possible?

I’m also excited to bring you all along on this journey too. I’ll be sharing periodic updates in the newsletter but if you want some behind the scenes and some insights into what goes into writing a book like this, you can add your email here or just ‘like’ ❤️ this article and you’ll be added:

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More to come! Thank you all for helping make this happen.