The American Inequality book is coming!
Looking at opportunity and inequality in America through data, policy, and communities
I’m thrilled to share that I’m going to be writing a book! This work emerges from the newsletter that I’ve been writing for almost 4 years now to look at inequality and opportunity in America.
As the deal announcement explains, I’m going to be visiting and writing about the 5 most impoverished US counties and what that tells us about inequality in America. But during all my years writing this newsletter, I also identified that those 5 areas have 5 mirror regions which have seemingly cracked the code. The mirror regions are exactly alike in key ways (population size, demographics, urban vs. rural split, etc) except that the mirror regions have far higher graduation rates, life expectancies, incomes, upward mobility, and more. In this way the book will look not just at inequality but opportunity as well.
Solutions do exist and here is a new way to find them.
My goal is to answer the question - what do these five left behind counties tell us about inequality in America and what do their five mirror regions tell us about what change is possible?
I’m also excited to bring you all along on this journey too. I’ll be sharing periodic updates in the newsletter but if you want some behind the scenes and some insights into what goes into writing a book like this, you can add your email here or just ‘like’ ❤️ this article and you’ll be added:
More to come! Thank you all for helping make this happen.
Congrats Jeremy! I am so proud of you and am amazed at the passion that you have for this very important but unfortunately sometimes neglected and forgotten topic of inequality.
Your research and writings, with a focus on data and details that really matter and why, are so digestible and are already having positive impacts on policymakers and others in positions of authority.
Your work can empower them with important information they otherwise would not have or not have in this way and give them better decision-making abilities to hopefully achieve greater outcomes for those most in need.
Because of you and your team’s amazing work people are now able to make more informed decisions about how to direct their programs, resources, money and other efforts to better address the vast array of difficult issues related to inequality, which real people are facing in and around our country every day!
Can’t wait for the book to be released and I will be pre-ordering it for sure asap.
Looking forward to reading.