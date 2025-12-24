American Inequality

American Inequality

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Lisa Bertini's avatar
Lisa Bertini
Dec 24, 2025

I learned so much in this article I could just cry.

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
Dec 24, 2025

This is under appreciated. When you think of what makes a neighborhood nice, the accurate cliche is "tree-lined streets." Thanks for highlighting this.

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