American Inequality

American Inequality

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Rick Whoo's avatar
Rick Whoo
Mar 26, 2024

My son was stationed at fort Riley, he committed suicide a month after your article. He was supposed to be inpatient after an attempt. Instead they gave him a 4-day pass that allowed him to go out and buy a pistol and return to the barracks with it. His suicide is not the first it's one in the many of a long line of suicides at Ft.Riley. Ft. Riley mental health in Irwin Army Community Hospital are completely broken. Going to either is like putting a Band-Aid on a sucking chest wound. Sadly, or should I say magically though you don't hear about Ft Riley because they've gotten very good at covering it up, making it go away. You can make all the changes you want without accountability nothing will change.

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
Andy Bachman's avatar
Andy Bachman
May 31, 2023

This is just great and is a sobering reminder of why all of us -- especially those who have never served -- owe an enormous amount of respect to our veterans. Just yesterday at the Apple Store where I live, I met a Navy Vet from the Vietnam War (he was wearing his hat) and as a result, we had a wonderful conversation. The repair agent at Apple waited patiently while we spoke and then after said, "Not everyone gets you. You do. You made him feel great." I said, "Well, my dad fought in the Second World War and though I never served, I understand what these men and women sacrificed for us." Thanks for this very much.

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