American Inequality

American Inequality

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lulie donli's avatar
lulie donli
Aug 7, 2023

sadly, only to worsen within the next 5 to 10 years as the dramatic

Neurodegeneration of PASC results in a plethora of AD, PD, Dementias, Parkinsonism, who knows yet how many PRION DISEASES will be discovered as a consequence (already CJD \\fatal).

Combine the hazards you defined so eloquently, with consequences of ppm in air water food damages from corporate pollution personal carelessness and lack of information

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lulie donli's avatar
lulie donli
Aug 11, 2023

so...NOT duh

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