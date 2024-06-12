American Inequality

American Inequality

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JB's avatar
JB
Jun 12, 2024

Michigan also looks pretty interesting - lots of climate risk but not a lot of people voting that way

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Rebecca Ney Robinson's avatar
Rebecca Ney Robinson
Jun 12, 2024

I like the simple yet impactful idea in Path Forward to publicize our small actions - I agree, this is something everyone can do at a micro level.

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