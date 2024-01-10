American Inequality

American Inequality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 10, 2024

Crazy idea: maybe we shouldn’t let millions of homeless illegal immigrants walk across the border? James Madison high school in nyc just forced students into remote learning because they housed thousands of migrants.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Unofficial Social Chair's avatar
Unofficial Social Chair
Jan 11, 2024

Love the opportunity mapping!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ney
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremy Ney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture