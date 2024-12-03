American Inequality

American Inequality

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GiveDirectly's avatar
GiveDirectly
Dec 3, 2024

Thanks for supporting! Folks should definitely read our previous post if they haven't before: https://americaninequality.substack.com/p/givedirectly-and-inequality

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2 replies by Jeremy Ney and others
Emily Kaminsky's avatar
Emily Kaminsky
Dec 11, 2024

Very cool. Thanks to Notes... found your stack. I'm already a direct donor... to several groups in Africa doing incredible community work. Check out my RainMakers and ChangeMakers "Make it Rain for Change" challenge where we raised and distributed $10 for each African grassroots organization I highlighted this summer. Putting money directly in the hands of people who know the needs of their community best is transformative!

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