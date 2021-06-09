American Inequality

American Inequality

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Debbie Lee Johnson's avatar
Debbie Lee Johnson
Nov 27, 2023

I am hoping that you could help me understand the big blue splotch in Oklahoma on the graph that is reporting on the number of mental health providers across the country. That graph doesn’t reflect my experience and I want to make sure I am understanding it correctly. Does it suggest that Oklahoma is doing well in this area?

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