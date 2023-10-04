American Inequality

American Inequality

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lulie donli's avatar
lulie donli
Oct 6, 2023

...jb said it...W O W

this was outstanding

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1 reply by Jeremy Ney
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Almighty Jefferson
Jun 3, 2025

I agree with your reasoning about why poverty is increasing. There are multiple causes, of course. Another reason that I've seen many times is workers being excessively humble (probably low self-esteem) and not demanding the fair compensation that they deserve for their work. I see workers who need to be more confident and stand up and take the reward for their work instead of letting the boss claim the reward (high salary) as if he did the good work, while the actual workers suffer a poverty-line salary that does not cover all of their living expenses.

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