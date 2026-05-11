I’ve spent the last 1.5 years writing The Opportunity Map and I can’t wait to share it with you all in March 2027.

This is without a doubt my proudest professional accomplishment and I’m beyond thrilled to publish this revelatory account of American inequality and prosperity.

As some of you have seen in the pictures that I’ve been sharing on Substack, I had the chance to descend into coal mines in West Virginia, to meet with pastors in Mississippi, to eat lunch with small-town mayors in struggling border communities. What I uncovered in the +200 interviews I conducted for this book is that the most effective solutions to our country’s seemingly intractable solutions may just be found in our own backyards. This book at its core is one of hope and opportunity, driven by the incredible stories of individuals who further the resiliency and ingenuity of their communities.

Here are a few ways to get involved if you’re interested:

Leave a comment to learn more: If you want to learn more about the book or just want to talk about inequality and opportunity in America leave a comment or shoot me a DM. Add your name: For those who want some more behind the scenes information about the book (finding an agent, hiring fact checkers, designing a cover, how to land great interviews) you can add your name here. Email me to get involved: If you want to help out in the book launch process (speaking events, sending you copies of the book, organizing something with your company, a talk with an organization that you’re a part of) reply to this email or text me if you have my number and I’ll follow-up with you to keep things moving.

I’m working on another piece too about the Substack-to-published-author pipeline that I’ll be sending out in a few weeks so stay tuned with the American Inequality newsletter for that. Thanks to so many of you for your support in this journey because it certainly takes a village. More to come!

Most sincerely,

Jeremy