HELLO! I’M JEREMY.

At American Inequality, we are focused on using data visualizations and mapping to highlight America’s regional divides. You’re joining a community of +25,000 subscribers and 100,000 readers who are largely state and local politicians, policymakers, teachers, data nerds, and change-makers. Our work has been featured in TIME Magazine, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR, PBS, and on the TEDx stage.

Every article will dive into an inequality topic that gets less coverage than it should (inequality in life expectancy, food deserts, debt, homeownership, and more). We look at the pockets of the US that are suffering the most under the weight of these challenges. We also interweave stories into every article, because data is nothing without the people behind it.

This newsletter, which is put together with a lot of care and hard work, is a reader-supported publication—no ads, no algorithms, just a lot of time gathering data, collecting stories from individuals, and building visualizations so you can quickly understand what is happening in the world.

If you have the means, would you consider upgrading to a paid subscription? It is only $6/months (or $60/a year) and you get access to:

The Dividing Line, an analytics focused column that lays out the facts on inequality and opportunity through vivid visuals

Essays on poverty and housing solutions that are grounded in data and randomized controlled trials

Special events with former Congress members, Nobel Prize winners, senior policymakers, and best-selling authors

Access to our community chat for seeking insights from a giant network of change-makers, state/local politicians, and people who care deeply about inequality and opportunity

Ability to query the American Inequality chatbot to get instant insights on key U.S. inequality questions

Early previews for my upcoming book and special invitation to book talks and events

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Data portal and analysis tool

We’ve also launched a data portal and analysis tool that you can find at Americaninequality.io. We make all of our data and maps available to you for download and access in one simple place.

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Most sincerely,

Jeremy