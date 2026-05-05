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How to Fix the Giving Gap
Jeremy Ney and David Roberts discuss why the ultra wealthy are pulling back from philanthropy right as the government is cutting funding to the social…
May 5
•
Jeremy Ney
and
David Roberts
17
5
32:33
April 2026
Why Philanthropy is Silent in the Golden Age of Wealth
As government retreats from social services, why are wealthy donors standing on the sidelines?
Apr 29
•
Jeremy Ney
and
Zoe Siegel
129
17
34
Your Brain on Inequality, with Hanna Horvath
When economic mobility falls this low, financial stress skyrockets
Apr 21
•
Jeremy Ney
and
Hanna Horvath
15
6
35:38
How the Wealthy Game Disability Laws for Ivy League Gains
Disability accommodations in higher ed have become a huge benefit for the elite yet remain a trap for the most vulnerable
Apr 8
•
Jeremy Ney
103
20
17
How to Find Solutions in a Time of Upheaval
Humanizing statistics and the promise of solutions journalism
Apr 1
•
Jeremy Ney
and
Anya Kamenetz
6
4
1:13:05
March 2026
The Great Generational Wealth Divide
Baby Boomers own half of all wealth in America, while younger generations own the majority of debt
Mar 18
•
Jeremy Ney
and
Michael Tiede
113
25
20
War is Coming for Your Wallet, with Grace Blakeley
Rising prices, a fragile economy, and policy uncertainty are going to make some people very rich and others far worse off
Mar 12
•
Jeremy Ney
and
Grace Blakeley
44
3
1:04:20
"Wealth in People" and Rethinking the Social Fabric
A radical reframing of prosperity in conversation with Nobel Prize winner James Robinson
Mar 4
•
Jeremy Ney
85
7
24
February 2026
Is It Possible To Eradicate Cars from Our Cities?
The cost of cars on pollution, life expectancy, traffic, and housing is too high to ignore
Feb 27
•
Jeremy Ney
and
The War on Cars
14
4
56:19
Reflecting on 5 years of American Inequality
A big thank you and what the next 5 years have in store
Feb 11
•
Jeremy Ney
43
24
15
January 2026
Navigating Injustices in U.S. Housing and Mental Healthcare
Watch now | A conversation with Fountain House members about the hidden injustices in housing and serious mental illness in America
Jan 30
•
Jeremy Ney
,
Jamarne "Jay" McGill
, and
Sean Murray
16
2
2
48:53
Toxic Waste Hiding in Our Backyards
78 million Americans now live within a few miles of a superfund site, causing lower grades life expectancies, and birthweights
Jan 28
•
Jeremy Ney
55
11
19
© 2026 Jeremy Ney
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